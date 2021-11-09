First Alert: Sunshine, warm weather for Tuesday after chilly start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a frosty cold start, we’ll wind up in the mild 70s again this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine all day long.

Sunshine and warm weather today

Tracking our next round of rain

Reality check for the weekend

After a pleasant evening, it will be chilly again overnight, but not quite as cold as recent nights. Low to mid-40s are forecast at daybreak Wednesday, with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. That’s a dozen degrees above normal for this time of the year.

By Thursday, Veterans Day, we’ll turn our attention to the west, as a frontal system approaches. Thursday will start dry with highs close to 70°. But later in the day, rain will likely move in and continue overnight before quickly tapering down during the predawn hours on Friday. As the front drifts east toward the coast Friday morning, sunshine will return with one more last warm afternoon near 70°.

Behind Friday’s front, temperatures are forecast to take a tumble over the weekend, with cold 30s at night and chilly 50s by day.

Temperatures will plummet this weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

