NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Face masks are optional in Caldwell County Schools after board meeting vote

Bus riders must continue to wear masks on the school bus.
On Monday, Nov. 8, the Caldwell County Board of Education unanimously voted on a policy to make...
On Monday, Nov. 8, the Caldwell County Board of Education unanimously voted on a policy to make face masks optional for students and staff effective immediately per Board action.(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County School Board has unanimously voted to make face masks optional for students and staff. Bus riders must continue to wear masks on the school bus.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Caldwell County Board of Education unanimously voted on a policy to make face masks optional for students and staff effective immediately per Board action.

“I’m not here to argue the efficacy of masks,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “This is an effort to provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable learning environment through a transparent and systematic method that minimizes the risk of COVID transmission and is consistent to enhance and further school operations.”

According to the face coverings policy, face masks will be optional whenever the COVID-19 positivity rate for students and staff is 0.5 percent or less within a three-week rolling average.

Currently, the school district positivity rate is 0.2 percent. In other words, 99.8 percent of the student and staff population has not tested positive or reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks.

Each week, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff is calculated in a three-week average, and if that number exceeds 0.5 percent, then masks are required systemwide.

The calculation is made weekly, which may affect the face covering status the following week. Parents will be notified on Fridays of the face mask status for the upcoming week.

The information will be updated weekly on the school district’s website at caldwellschools.com.

Students started the school year wearing face masks as an optional protocol. Within a week, increased community transmission and excessive quarantines resulted in the school board meeting on Aug. 16 and mandating face masks.

However, the Board indicated then that this could change according to current health conditions.

Bus riders, however, should not expect to see any changes anytime soon on face mask requirements.

By executive order of the federal government, students who ride a school bus are required to wear a face mask.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

Deputies were able to obtain two felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill...
Man accused of shooting person in face along highway in Iredell Co. while child was in car
Lancaster County deputies were dispatched to the mobile home on Deason Lane in Lancaster for a...
Deputies: Man found on dirt road dies after shots ring out at mobile home in Lancaster
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,243 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5.9