‘Employ a Veteran Week’: Veteran businessman in Charlotte recruits veteran employees

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are hundreds of thousands of veterans living in North Carolina.

And as we approach Veteran’s Day later this week, the governor has proclaimed this “Employ a Veteran Week.”

Across the state, there are events to help veterans looking for opportunities in the workforce.

WBTV spoke with a veteran who is a managing partner at a business in Charlotte and is always looking for veterans to join his team.

The guy who now wears suits used to wear a different uniform.

“I served in the Marine Corps for four years after attending the University of North Carolina,” said Managing partner at Northwestern Mutual Richard Worrell.

He later picked up the family business and is now incorporating military values into his practice.

“Our culture here resembles the military as close as you can get in a private sector type job.”

It was one of the draws for another veteran here, Seth Wheeler, who is now a financial advisor.

“So it was interesting, because I was actually upwardly mobile in the army but while I was still young enough and had enough energy, I wanted to pursue something different, in this case the challenge of business entrepreneurship,” said Wheeler.

While working, Wheeler continues to help veterans transition to the private sector and has found veterans deal with a number of challenges like what will my finances look like, where will my family live, fear, and fatigue.

“A lot of veterans and their families are just worn out after years in Afghanistan and Iraq, you know being overseas for training purposes.”

Here, they want to give back to those who served our country.

They’ve employed veterans and are always looking for more.

“I think it’s important to give them the opportunity to succeed in the business world, and they have done such an incredible thing for our country, and they deserve the right to prosper,” said Worrell.

This Thursday, there will be the Carolinas’ Veterans Day Festival at Truist Field.

Veteran-owned businesses will be featured.

