ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials are warning students not to accept any drinks at social gatherings.

This after the university on Tuesday received a report alleging drink tampering at a fraternity house that led to a sexual assault.

In an alert, ECU said it happened at the Theta Chi Fraternity House on October 29th.

It says no description of the suspect is available.

ECU reminds students that it is against the law for anyone to knowingly distribute any food or beverage that contains a known harmful substance.

It’s not the first time that the university has had reports at Theta Chi involving drink tampering.

Last year, ECU investigated allegations that on September 24th, 26th, and 30th someone gave three people pre-poured drinks containing some form of a controlled substance in the beverages.

The university late Tuesday said it wasn’t releasing any additional information on this latest case of drink tampering.

