Deputies: Man found on dirt road dies after shots ring out at mobile home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man died on the scene after they found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the woods across the dirt road from a mobile home in Lancaster Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County deputies were dispatched to the mobile home on Deason Lane in Lancaster for a report of a disturbance and gunfire around 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old man in the woods across the dirt road from the house. He appeared to have been shot.

Deputies rendered aid until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel got to the scene and treated the man. Emergency aid was unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

An autopsy will be scheduled.

Deputies say early indications are that both the man who was killed and another person at the mobile home were armed and both fired their weapons. Deputies say they will not be identified at this time.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are not looking for another shooter. Deputies say there is no current threat to public safety.

“This incident just occurred, and the investigation is in its early stages,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Although several people were present and we believe they will be able to give us a full accounting of what happened, it will take our investigators some time to thoroughly interview them, process the scene, and collect the evidence. We will release more information as it becomes available and when it is appropriate to do so.”

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

