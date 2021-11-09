Crews called to reported water main break on Queens Road West in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to reports of a water main break Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Water, the break is on Queens Road West at Westfield Road. This is in the area of the Myers Park Country Club.

Police are closing lanes and drivers are asked to use Park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternates.

#clttraffic CLTWater is responding to reports of a water main break Queens Road West at Westfield Road. @CMPD is closing lanes. Use Park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternates. pic.twitter.com/AF6GMm8DCY — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) November 9, 2021

