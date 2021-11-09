NC DHHS Flu
Crews called to reported water main break on Queens Road West in Charlotte

According to Charlotte Water, the break is at Queens Road West at Westfield Road.
A water main break was reported Tuesday morning at Queens Road West and Westfield Road in south...
A water main break was reported Tuesday morning at Queens Road West and Westfield Road in south Charlotte.(Source: Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to reports of a water main break Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Water, the break is on Queens Road West at Westfield Road. This is in the area of the Myers Park Country Club.

Police are closing lanes and drivers are asked to use Park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternates.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

