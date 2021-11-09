NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Board votes to make masks optional for Iredell-Statesville Schools

The board not only voted to do away with masks, but it will also stop contact tracing among employees starting Nov. 9.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 262 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Masks will now be optional in Iredell-Statesville Schools following the school board’s decision at its Monday night meeting.

The board not only voted to do away with masks, but it will also stop contact tracing among employees starting Nov. 9.

Beginning Tuesday morning, both students and employees of Iredell-Statesville Schools can leave their masks at home.

Those who do want to wear their masks, however, are free to do so.

Monday night’s vote was close, with four board members voting to make masks optional and three voting against it.

The vote came after much back and forth on the matter. Back in July, the school board had voted to make masks optional, but put the mandate back in place after a COVID-19 outbreak, as more than 200 students were isolated with COVID symptoms.

Related: Masks now required for Iredell-Statesville students

During Monday night’s meeting, tensions were high on both sides of the issue.

“No way a child should live in fear,” board member Bill Howell said. “I will make the motion that we go back to optional masks.”

“I’ve had a lot more emails from the people who want us to continue the masks than the people that don’t,” board chairman Martin Page said. “So this is a tough one. I think at the present time I’ll probably vote to maintain the masks.”

The issue is a sensitive one for many parents and teachers, and things could change again. The state requires school boards to look at policies regarding masks and COVID issues once every month.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

Members of CrossLife Church will take part in nearly 30 service projects this week.
Salisbury church has busy week of service projects
Tahabyona Kamugisha learned English, completed his GED, and is beginning training for a career...
Tanzanian immigrant finds new opportunities through programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
The Uplift Academy, in partnership with Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and Salisbury Police Department,...
Uplift Academy partners with NAACP and Salisbury Police for fundraiser to benefit Rowan County Youth
Al Heggins, left, trails incumbent Karen Alexander, right, by 14 votes.
18 vote margin in Salisbury mayor’s race now a 14 vote gap