After altercation led to playoff ban, Mountain Island Charter School parents hoping to create change

MT. HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after Mountain Island Charter School’s varsity football team was disqualified from participating in the state playoffs this season, parents addressed school board members Monday night.

Some addressed concerns related to the administration’s handling of the incident. Others discussed how the school can move forward. .

“Very hard for us, our heartache for our children,” said Turkessa Hadley.

Her son is a senior on the Raptors’ football team.

On Oct. 22, the team was involved in an altercation at Carver High School.

Parents say three players were ejected.

Under North Carolina High School Athletic Association policy, that’s an automatic sideline for the playoffs.

“A team whose players and coaches accumulate three or more individual ejections for fighting (note: if a situation occurs where three of more players on one team are ejected during one fighting incident, those three individual ejections will cause the team to lose its playoff privileges),” part of the policy reads.

It’s a rule parents want changed.

“Trying to see if we can eventually get this ruling change to see if there’s any type of amendment so that this does not happen to any other senior, football player, student-athlete, community and family,” Hadley said. “We want to be that voice of change and hopefully this will prevent it from happening in the future.”

Hamani Fisher’s son also plays on the football team.

“We’re training and teaching our students to advocate for what’s right. We want to encourage everyone across the state to go ahead and petition that this ruling be changed, that it will not affect any other student the way it has affected ours. We want to make the bad into the good for others, not just for us, but we’re fighting for others and that’s what we want to train our children to do,” he said.

School administration did not submit an appeal. Parents told WBTV, they feel the school did not do enough to fight for the players.

“Our drive around this whole situation is just follow the process that North Carolina High School Athletic Association has outlined. Follow it, see what happens and then move from there,” Hadley said. “But we just want to make sure that our young men and athletes actually see that they are supported.”

Monday night, board members addressed the team.

“For the football players who are here, you know, we don’t just care about you, but we are proud of you,” a board member stated. “To have a season and we’re 9-1 and it ended in a way that we did not want and ended in a way that none of us are happy about.”

While the lesson may have already been learned on the field, parents are hoping the fumbled season somehow leads to a bigger score.

“I actually told my son you know, at this point, there may be a blessing in disguise. We could have went through, had our 9-1, played our first playoff game and fell out of the competition and no one would have thought of MICS. But now that this has actually happened, it doesn’t feel so good right now but there may be something good that will come out of it just because we came together as a unit, we came together as a family, as a community, again to show support for our student-athletes and advocate for them,” Hadley added.

WBTV reached out to school administration for comment, but as of Monday night, we have not received a response.

