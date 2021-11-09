60-year-old man reported missing from Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 60-year-old man who was reported missing from Kings Mountain.

The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for help. Keith Adams was last seen in the area of Crocker Road in Kings Mountain.

Adams is a black man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6′0” tall and weighing 180 pounds. Adams also has his left ear pierced.

He is believed to have left the area in an unknown black sedan. Adams was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes, white shirt, black socks, black and red shoes.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department immediately at 704-734-0444

