New study shows breakups hit men harder. Here’s why.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breakups can be tough.

But a new study shows it is hardest on men.

This new study has found that breaking up causes more emotional pain for men.

We’ve got three things to know about it.

Thing one is how researchers discovered this. This study was done by a group of researchers from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom.

They wanted to figure out the root causes of most relationship problems.

But there was a twist.

Most studies on this involve couples who are in therapy together.

The scientists wanted to hear from couples who don’* go to therapy and to figure out why.

So, they used an anonymous online forum. About 184,000 people posted about their relationships on it.

Thing two is what happened.

They did find some information about relationship problems.

The No. 1 issue is communication.

One in five people said they have trouble talking about their problems.

One in eight admitted they have trust issues.

But this led to something surprising.

That’s thing three.

Men were more likely to talk about the heartbreak around the end of their relationship than women.

It goes against the common perception that men aren’t as invested as women.

And, there was another surprise.

Men are just as likely as women to seek out couples therapy and help online for their relationship.

Again, a common perception is that men don’t seek out professional help.

But the researchers found they’re just as invested.

So what do we do with all this new information? That’s the real twist.

It does help us understand relationships better but the lead author says this will actually help frame future studies about anything really.

They say traditional research methods won’t find information like this so an anonymous forum for people seeking help may be a better way to understand social and psychological issues in the future.

