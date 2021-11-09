NC DHHS Flu
18 vote margin in Salisbury mayor’s race now a 14 vote gap

Al Heggins, left, trails incumbent Karen Alexander, right, by 14 votes.
Al Heggins, left, trails incumbent Karen Alexander, right, by 14 votes.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The very close race for the mayor’s seat in Salisbury got a little closer once absentee and provisional ballots were counted. What had been an 18 vote lead by incumbent Mayor Karen Alexander over challenger Al Heggins is now a 14 vote lead.

Alexander received 2,499 votes (50.01%) on Election Day, while Heggins received 2,481 votes (49.65%). There were also 17 write-in votes. On Monday, Alexander gained 10 votes, Heggins gained 14.

The Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday to canvass the election.

Heggins told WBTV last week that she would likely ask for a recount once the canvass was complete.

“I think it’s important for me to ask for the recount because, number one, it is only 18 votes,” Heggins told WBTV. “All of the votes have not been canvassed yet, and quite frankly, I want to honor all of the people who came out to vote for me and I need to honor the team that worked so incredibly with me on this race, and we need to see it completely through.”

“I’m totally fine with that and we’ll wait for the results and then we’ll either celebrate or we won’t,” Alexander added.

