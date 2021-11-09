17-year-old boy with cognitive issues reported missing in Gaston County, Silver Alert issued

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are trying to find a 17-year-old boy with cognitive issues who was reported missing in Gaston County.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Jesse Alexander Perez, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Perez is described as a Hispanic male, standing 6′1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with long, curly black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black shoes and a black hat on Monterrey Park Drive in Gastonia.

Officials were not able provide a picture of Jesse Perez, but still ask that citizens be on the lookout for him.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Perez and anyone with information should call the Ranio Police Department at 704-824-5172.

