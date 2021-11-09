NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other kids in SUV, Ala. authorities say

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing several charges after leading Alabama troopers on a chase Tuesday morning.

WSFA reported at about 8 a.m. troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near the city of Jemison.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, the vehicle refused to stop, and the pursuit continued into the Prattville city limits, where the Ford struck several vehicles.

People reported seeing troopers chase the black SUV at high speeds.

Prattville police assisted troopers with spike strips that deflated the vehicle’s tires. Shortly after, the Expedition crashed into two other vehicles at an intersection inside the city limits.

Burkett said five other kids between the ages of 11 and 14 were in the car with the teen driver.

The driver is being charged with receiving stolen property, assault, speeding, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

The identities of the juveniles have not been released because of their ages.

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Colbi Faulk Carter))

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports