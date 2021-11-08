NC DHHS Flu
Woman seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting off W.T. Harris Blvd.

The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m., Monday off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is seriously hurt after an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting started outside Tacos El Regio and then worked its way inside.

The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m., Monday off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available. Check back with WBTV for more details as they come in.

