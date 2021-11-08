Woman seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting off W.T. Harris Blvd.
The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m., Monday off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is seriously hurt after an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting started outside Tacos El Regio and then worked its way inside.
