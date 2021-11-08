Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday in China Grove, charged with felony child abuse for allegedly fracturing the skull of a child and causing other injuries.

According to the arrest warrant, Erika Hubbard, 24, of Salisbury is accused of fracturing an infant’s skull, femur, tibia, three ribs. The injuries led to a skull hemorrhage.

The incident occurred in June, according to the report.

Hubbard is out of jail on a bond of $20,000.

No additional information was released.

