NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull

Charges filed in China Grove
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday in China Grove, charged with felony child abuse for allegedly fracturing the skull of a child and causing other injuries.

According to the arrest warrant, Erika Hubbard, 24, of Salisbury is accused of fracturing an infant’s skull, femur, tibia, three ribs. The injuries led to a skull hemorrhage.

The incident occurred in June, according to the report.

Hubbard is out of jail on a bond of $20,000.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

The study scored cities based on seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in...
Concord makes the list of “Boomtowns”
The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m., Monday off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Woman seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting off W.T. Harris Blvd.
The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m., Monday off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Woman seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting off W.T. Harris Blvd.
Hidden Valley
Charlotte City council gears up to vote on proposed redistricting maps