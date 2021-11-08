Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull
Charges filed in China Grove
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday in China Grove, charged with felony child abuse for allegedly fracturing the skull of a child and causing other injuries.
According to the arrest warrant, Erika Hubbard, 24, of Salisbury is accused of fracturing an infant’s skull, femur, tibia, three ribs. The injuries led to a skull hemorrhage.
The incident occurred in June, according to the report.
Hubbard is out of jail on a bond of $20,000.
No additional information was released.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.