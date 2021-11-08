Wallace & Graham Law Firm looking for high school seniors eligible for $10,000 scholarships

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative, has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).

The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.

“For more than 40 years, Wallace & Graham has represented clients who are fighting through a major adversity – whether it is having been diagnosed with an aggressive work-related cancer, being badly injured in an auto accident, or dealing with the death of a loved-one due to the wrongful act of another,” said Mark Doby of Wallace & Graham. “Therefore, we are honored to recognize those of our next generation of Rowan County leaders who have similarly fought to overcome a significant adversity while achieving academic and/or leadership excellence in high school.”

The application, requirements, and other information can be found at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. The application must be submitted no later than February 1, 2022, to the student’s respective school counselor for consideration.

