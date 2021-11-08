NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wallace & Graham Law Firm looking for high school seniors eligible for $10,000 scholarships

The “Overcoming Adversity Scholarship” program will award five Rowan County seniors a total of...
The “Overcoming Adversity Scholarship” program will award five Rowan County seniors a total of $10,000 ($2,000 each) in spring 2022.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative, has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).

The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.

“For more than 40 years, Wallace & Graham has represented clients who are fighting through a major adversity – whether it is having been diagnosed with an aggressive work-related cancer, being badly injured in an auto accident, or dealing with the death of a loved-one due to the wrongful act of another,” said Mark Doby of Wallace & Graham. “Therefore, we are honored to recognize those of our next generation of Rowan County leaders who have similarly fought to overcome a significant adversity while achieving academic and/or leadership excellence in high school.”

The application, requirements, and other information can be found at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. The application must be submitted no later than February 1, 2022, to the student’s respective school counselor for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
Travelers were in line early Monday morning at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
U.S. lifts restrictions for vaccinated travelers
Drew Rigsby, Madelyn Stanley, and Carson Gordon are part of the Tuesday Drumming Club.
Tuesdays are “EPIC” at elementary school in Rowan County
The study scored cities based on seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in...
Concord makes the list of “Boomtowns”