U.S. lifts restrictions for vaccinated travelers

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Starting Monday, the U.S. borders will reopen to many international travelers for the first time in more than a year and a half.

For all adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S., it will mean having proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. It also means having proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

The new federal rules come more than a year and a half after COVID concerns led to officials closing the border to much of Europe, China, Brazil and more.

While the new rules mean vaccinated foreign nationals can now come to the U.S., it’s also important to note U.S. and permanent citizens who are not vaccinated can still fly home from international locations.

However, officials said they’re going to see tougher testing and contact tracing protocols, like being tested within 24 hours of boarding a flight to the U.S. and testing upon return.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require airlines to collect information about passengers and provide it to the health agency if it needs to conduct contact tracing.

Meanwhile, this new policy only requires adult foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated, not children.

Officials say they believe this new policy will help restore those normal air operations that have been missed the past year and a half, but also keep safety in mind, especially as the busy holiday travel season approaches.

