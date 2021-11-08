NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tuesdays are “EPIC” at elementary school in Rowan County

Drew Rigsby, Madelyn Stanley, and Carson Gordon are part of the Tuesday Drumming Club.
Drew Rigsby, Madelyn Stanley, and Carson Gordon are part of the Tuesday Drumming Club.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - An integral part of Bostian Elementary School’s renewal plan is to provide frequent opportunities for students to explore their passions and interests.

Monthly exploratory clubs created from a student interest survey allow students to choose an area of interest and participate in multiple sessions of three different clubs throughout the school year.

“EPIC Tuesdays,” are when students can Explore Passions and Interests through Clubs. Led by Bostian staff members and community volunteers, EPIC Tuesdays kicked off on September 14 with great excitement throughout Bostian’s campus.

With over 20 clubs available, students expanded their knowledge of many topics, including gardening, drumming, sports, interior design, cooking, fitness, sign language, and more! In addition to exploring passions and interests, EPIC Tuesdays also allow students from different grade levels to build connections and communication skills.

A student survey given at the end of each club session allows the leader to adjust plans to best meet the needs of their students on the next month’s EPIC Tuesday.

“Moving forward, we will allow for even more access to student interests and passions by asking for student input on changes and additions to future clubs,” school leaders said. “We hope that in doing this, we will be able to allow all Bostian students to explore multiple interests throughout the school year.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
Travelers were in line early Monday morning at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
U.S. lifts restrictions for vaccinated travelers
The “Overcoming Adversity Scholarship” program will award five Rowan County seniors a total of...
Wallace & Graham Law Firm looking for high school seniors eligible for $10,000 scholarships
The study scored cities based on seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in...
Concord makes the list of “Boomtowns”