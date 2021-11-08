Three more mild days before the First Alert kicks in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is in place, and it isn’t giving up control of our weather... until it gets evicted. Our next First Alert will arrive with a new low-pressure system.

Sunny and warm midweek

First Alert for late week rain

Cooler weekend

If you like mild weather, enjoy this while it lasts! We will continue with blue skies and sunshine for about two more days. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s more than ten degrees above average. No rain is expected.

It is needed though. We’re running about 4 3/4″ below average on rainfall so the next First Alert isn’t necessarily an unwelcome thing. Thursday should start out dry, but clouds will gather during the day. Highs will reach the low 70s before the rain chance kicks in. Rain is possible from Thursday afternoon through the morning commute on Friday. It isn’t expected to last very far into the day on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

The weekend is looking cool and dry. With more sun, highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

