NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three more mild days before the First Alert kicks in

If you like mild weather, enjoy this while it lasts! We will continue with blue skies and sunshine for about two more days.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is in place, and it isn’t giving up control of our weather... until it gets evicted. Our next First Alert will arrive with a new low-pressure system.

  • Sunny and warm midweek
  • First Alert for late week rain
  • Cooler weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

If you like mild weather, enjoy this while it lasts! We will continue with blue skies and sunshine for about two more days. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s more than ten degrees above average. No rain is expected.

It is needed though. We’re running about 4 3/4″ below average on rainfall so the next First Alert isn’t necessarily an unwelcome thing. Thursday should start out dry, but clouds will gather during the day. Highs will reach the low 70s before the rain chance kicks in. Rain is possible from Thursday afternoon through the morning commute on Friday. It isn’t expected to last very far into the day on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

The weekend is looking cool and dry. With more sun, highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Latest News

Three more mild days before the First Alert kicks in
Three more mild days before the First Alert kicks in
Monday's high for the Charlotte Metro area is 73 degrees.
Midday Update: Nothing but sunshine today
Midday Update: Nothing but sunshine for Monday afternoon
Midday Update: Nothing but sunshine for Monday afternoon
Monday starts out cool, but it will finish warm.
First Alert: Cool start to Monday, nice warm finish