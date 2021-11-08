NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three men arrested after armed robbery spree in Charlotte

(Left to right) Anthony Caldwell, Brian Carmichael, Tyerie Davis
(Left to right) Anthony Caldwell, Brian Carmichael, Tyerie Davis(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Jason Huber
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men have been arrested following a short-lived spree of armed robberies that took place throughout the Charlotte area, CMPD says.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers received reports of an armed robbery at an AutoZone on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, then another robbery 20 minutes later at the Dollar General store on East W.T. Harris Blvd.

At the AutoZone, a suspect attempted to take property from the business while armed with a pistol before fleeing the scene in a silver Dodge sedan. He was unable to take anything.

In the Dollar General, another suspect with a pistol took property belonging to the store and fled the scene.

Following an investigation, officers located a silver Dodge Charger and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before being led on a chase. The pursuit ended at 8400 Old Statesville Road and three occupants fled the car on foot before being caught by officers.

The three suspects were identified as Anthony Caldwell, 24, Tyerie Davis, 20, and Brian Carmichael, 21.

Each of the suspects was transported to the Meck County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer. Davis was additionally charged with second-degree kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm. Caldwell also received an additional charge for a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Latest News

On Nov. 5, deputies said 51-year-old Kao Hang was reported missing after he was last seen on...
Missing man’s body found in creek after high fall in Burke County
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in...
Travis Scott says he’ll cover funeral expenses for those killed at Astroworld festival
On Monday afternoon, SLED officials released the 2020 crime report in which they reported that...
Report shows “alarming” increase in violent crime in South Carolina in 2020
This honor is determined by Sherrell’s professional excellence and contributions to science...
Nicole Sherrell, Jesse C. Carson High School, wins the NCSTA District 6 Outstanding High School Science Teacher for 2021