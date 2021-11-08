Three men arrested after armed robbery spree in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men have been arrested following a short-lived spree of armed robberies that took place throughout the Charlotte area, CMPD says.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers received reports of an armed robbery at an AutoZone on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, then another robbery 20 minutes later at the Dollar General store on East W.T. Harris Blvd.

At the AutoZone, a suspect attempted to take property from the business while armed with a pistol before fleeing the scene in a silver Dodge sedan. He was unable to take anything.

In the Dollar General, another suspect with a pistol took property belonging to the store and fled the scene.

Following an investigation, officers located a silver Dodge Charger and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before being led on a chase. The pursuit ended at 8400 Old Statesville Road and three occupants fled the car on foot before being caught by officers.

The three suspects were identified as Anthony Caldwell, 24, Tyerie Davis, 20, and Brian Carmichael, 21.

Each of the suspects was transported to the Meck County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer. Davis was additionally charged with second-degree kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm. Caldwell also received an additional charge for a stolen firearm.

