Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say someone shot into a moving vehicle, hitting a man, woman and narrowly missing a baby’s car seat while driving on a road in Monroe.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a vehicle on Griffith Road in Monroe on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

They were in riding in a Honda Accord on Griffith Road towards Plyler Mill Road when suddenly, deputies say the vehicle was fired upon by another vehicle that was directly behind the victims.

Deputies say there were three adults and one baby in the Honda when the shooting happened.

A 60-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were shot and taken to local hospitals for emergency medical care. Both victims are in stable condition at this time.

UCSO crime scene investigators and detectives responded and examined the Honda, discovering the gunfire narrowly missed the baby’s car seat.

At this time, deputies say they do not believe this incident was a random shooting or road rage related. The potential motives are still being established and investigated.

Deputies say the victims’ names are being withheld to ensure their safety.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. The UCSO is asking anyone with any knowledge of this event or the circumstances surrounding it to please come forward and contact Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Anyone providing information can remain anonymous and a cash reward may be offered if the information leads to a criminal arrest. The numbers for the UCSO and Union County Crime Stoppers are listed below.

