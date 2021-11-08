NC DHHS Flu
Police: Woman stopping for crash dies when struck by SUV

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a woman who stopped to help motorists trapped in a vehicle on a central North Carolina road was killed when she was struck by another car. Durham police say Jasmine Harbison of Raleigh died early Sunday.

It happened when she and her boyfriend pulled over to assist crash victims in a two-car collision. One vehicle had flipped over and rested in a far-left northbound lane.

That’s where police say a sport utility vehicle struck Harbison. Three other people were taken to the hospital for injuries. Both crashes remained under investigation on Sunday.

