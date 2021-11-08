NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 64 in Iredell County

Troopers said the truck was owned by Koala T Katering Inc., in Statesville.
(WBTV graphic (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 140 words with a read time of approximately 42 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a weekend crash in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1995 Ford box truck was heading east on U.S. 64 near Page Farm Road on Saturday around 3:25 a.m. when the truck ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.

Troopers said the truck was owned by Koala T Katering Inc., in Statesville.

The driver sustained injuries in the crash, while the front seat passenger, 71-year-old Charles Edward Chambers, of Statesville, died from his injuries, according to the NCSHP.

Authorities said Chambers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the highway patrol, the initial investigation does not indicate speed or impairment contributed to the collision.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte
Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte
Gas pumps in Fargo, ND.
Charlotte gas prices drop slightly, tie eight-year high
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.
Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte
Gas prices in Charlotte are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a week ago.
Gas prices in Charlotte climb, hitting eight-year high