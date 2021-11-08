One killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 64 in Iredell County

This article has 140 words with a read time of approximately 42 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a weekend crash in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1995 Ford box truck was heading east on U.S. 64 near Page Farm Road on Saturday around 3:25 a.m. when the truck ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.

Troopers said the truck was owned by Koala T Katering Inc., in Statesville.

The driver sustained injuries in the crash, while the front seat passenger, 71-year-old Charles Edward Chambers, of Statesville, died from his injuries, according to the NCSHP.

Authorities said Chambers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the highway patrol, the initial investigation does not indicate speed or impairment contributed to the collision.

