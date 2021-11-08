NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: Fight breaks out after detention officer throws punch as inmates surrounded him at Mecklenburg jail

Just after midnight on Nov. 8, officials say Officer NaQuan Claire saw several inmates playing cards during a housing unit tour and told them to stop playing cards and go back to their cells.
Officials say a fight broke out after a detention officer punched an inmate while five inmates...
Officials say a fight broke out after a detention officer punched an inmate while five inmates surrounded him, with two making verbal threats at Mecklenburg jail.(WAVE 3 News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a fight broke out after a detention officer punched an inmate while five inmates surrounded him, with two making verbal threats at Mecklenburg jail.

Just after midnight on Nov. 8, officials say Officer NaQuan Claire saw several inmates playing cards during a housing unit tour and told them to stop playing cards and go back to their cells.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office officials say inmate Montico Peoples made a verbal threat toward Officer Claire and four other residents began to crowd around him.

Officials say Officer Claire called for help as an unknown inmate made another verbal threat, Officer Claire then hit one of the inmates and a fight broke out, according to authorities.

Officials say Detention Sergeant A. Middleton and Detention Officer T. Knight responded to the radio call, and the residents dispersed.

Officer Claire was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and released.

“Unfortunately, this is a reality our detention officers face during their day-to-day duties; in addition to working with staff shortages and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities. Five MCSO Detention Officers recently attended de-escalation training to help prevent incidents like this from occurring,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Officials say all inmates involved have been identified and the MCSO Investigative Unit expects to seek criminal charges against the inmates responsible for the assault.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Latest News

The front of Hawthorne Academy High School.
‘I was already scared.’ Second Hawthorne Academy HS student says she was told to stay silent about reported sexual assault
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County
On Nov. 5, deputies said 51-year-old Kao Hang was reported missing after he was last seen on...
Missing man’s body found in creek after high fall in Burke County
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in...
Travis Scott says he’ll cover funeral expenses for those killed at Astroworld festival