Officials: Fight breaks out after detention officer throws punch as inmates surrounded him at Mecklenburg jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a fight broke out after a detention officer punched an inmate while five inmates surrounded him, with two making verbal threats at Mecklenburg jail.

Just after midnight on Nov. 8, officials say Officer NaQuan Claire saw several inmates playing cards during a housing unit tour and told them to stop playing cards and go back to their cells.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office officials say inmate Montico Peoples made a verbal threat toward Officer Claire and four other residents began to crowd around him.

Officials say Officer Claire called for help as an unknown inmate made another verbal threat, Officer Claire then hit one of the inmates and a fight broke out, according to authorities.

Officials say Detention Sergeant A. Middleton and Detention Officer T. Knight responded to the radio call, and the residents dispersed.

Officer Claire was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and released.

“Unfortunately, this is a reality our detention officers face during their day-to-day duties; in addition to working with staff shortages and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities. Five MCSO Detention Officers recently attended de-escalation training to help prevent incidents like this from occurring,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Officials say all inmates involved have been identified and the MCSO Investigative Unit expects to seek criminal charges against the inmates responsible for the assault.

