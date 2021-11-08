Nicole Sherrell, Jesse C. Carson High School, wins the NCSTA District 6 Outstanding High School Science Teacher for 2021

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicole Sherrell, a science teacher at Jesse C. Carson High School was presented with the 2021 NCSTA (North Carolina Science Teachers Association) District 6 Outstanding High School Science Teacher Award at the annual 52nd NCSTAAwards Ceremony, on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The NCSTA District Outstanding Science Teacher Award is given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education, contributing to improvements in science education and excelling in the aspects of science education. This honor is determined by Sherrell’s professional excellence and contributions to science education in North Carolina.

“Mrs. Sherrell is a teacher who puts in the extra effort and hours to ensure that students learn her curriculum and connect it to the real world. Students do not simply learn information just to know. She creates opportunities for them to apply and use what they have learned,” said Brian A. Whitson, Jesse C. Carson’s Instructional Design Coach. “Students are enthusiastic and excited to learn in her classroom. She develops positive and empowering relationships with her students that propel them forward in the learning process. She is an incredible educator who pushes her students to learn while developing a firm foundation in scientific literacy.”

