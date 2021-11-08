NC DHHS Flu
Missing man’s body found in creek after high fall in Burke County

On Nov. 5, deputies said 51-year-old Kao Hang was reported missing after he was last seen on Oct. 27. in Icard.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have discovered the body of a missing man who they say died after a high fall in Burke County.

On Nov. 5, deputies said 51-year-old Kao Hang was reported missing after he was last seen on Oct. 27. in Icard.

On Nov. 5 around 10 a.m., multiple agencies arrived in the area of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road in Icard to search the area for a missing man. The missing man was not found during this initial search.

Officials continued an expanded search around 4 p.m. and a short time later, the extended search crews found a dead man in a creek near the area of Highway 70 and East Burke Blvd. Detectives with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and were assisted in the recovery of the dead man by all agencies on scene.

On Nov. 8, the man found dead was confirmed as Kao Hang.

The body was positively identified by the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office with the cause of death being blunt force trauma to the neck resulting from a high fall.

Agencies involved in the search include Icard Township Fire and Rescue, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, NC SBI, Burke County EMS, Burke County Rescue, Rhodhiss Fire Department and Drowning Creek Fire Department.

