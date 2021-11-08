NC DHHS Flu
Midday Update: Nothing but sunshine today

Even warmer days ahead before our next cold front arrives.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is in control and the next few days are looking nice.

  • Sunny, dry through mid-week
  • Cold front arrives Thursday-Friday
  • Cooler weekend ahead

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After a cold start to our work and school week, sunshine has warmed our temperatures up quickly and we’ll top out in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. With clear skies in place this evening, anticipate another quick cooldown and another “dress-in-layers” type day for Tuesday. High pressure overhead will allow for highs in the mid to upper-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's sunny and warmer the next few days, while a cold front arrives for the end of the week.
It's sunny and warmer the next few days, while a cold front arrives for the end of the week.(Source: WBTV)

Once we get toward the end of the workweek, however, rain chances climb, and temperatures drop once again. A First Alert is in place Thursday into Friday as rain will be likely in this timeframe, getting underway in the evening hours of our Veteran’s Day. Rain chances quickly come to an end Friday morning as cooler temperatures work in for the weekend.

Have a great week!

