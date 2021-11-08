Man charged with setting fire outside Boone ABC Store

This article has 166 words with a read time of approximately 45 seconds.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lenoir man was arrested after allegedly setting a fire outside of the ABC Store in Boone and causing damage to the building, authorities said.

According to the Boone Police Department, officers and firefighters went to the store off Blowing Rock Road on Oct. 25 after a report came in of smoke on the side of the building.

When crews arrived, they found several empty cardboard boxes stacked in a loading area had been ignited and the fire caused damage to the store’s vinyl siding, authorities said.

Video evidence and previous interactions led authorities to identify 38-year-old Jessie Clyde Bare, of Lenoir, as the suspect, according to law enforcement.

Bare was located by deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and agreed to an interview. Subsequent to the interview, Boone police charged him with felony arson.

Authorities said Bare was taken before a Watauga County magistrate, where he was given a $35,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.

