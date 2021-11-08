NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title

Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson closed out his comeback season in NASCAR with his first national title. He won the Cup championship Sunday by winning the race at Phoenix Raceway for his 10th victory of the year.

It gave Hendrick Motorsports its 14th NASCAR championship. Larson was suspended for all but four of last year’s races for using a racial slur, but Rick Hendrick gave him a second chance this season and Larson has been unstoppable.

His season will go down as one of the most dominant in NASCAR history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
Suspect, officers identified in officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte Walmart
Plane crash graphic.
Coroner: One dead after small plane crashes in wooded area in Rock Hill
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the...
Police looking for information in shooting along busy intersection in Charlotte

Latest News

Patriots shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to blowout victory
Patriots shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to blowout victory
Mick Schumacher ended the day with a DNF, Nikita Mazepin finished p18.
Money for Max, misery for Mick and Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team in Mexico City Grand Prix
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Patriots shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to blowout victory
Brandon Sheppard (World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models), Brad Sweet (World of Outlaws...
NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals crowns champions on a spectacular Saturday of action