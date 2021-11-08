NC DHHS Flu
George, Jackson lead Clippers past Hornets, 120-106

(Charlotte Hornets | WBTV)
By Doug Padilla (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Luke Kennard had 18 points, and Terance Mann finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Down 13 in the first quarter and in a nine-point hole with less than seven minutes remaining, the Clippers had a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead.

LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fourth straight loss. Ball played his first game in Los Angeles since a right wrist fracture against the Clippers last March forced him to miss 21 games.

Miles Bridges also had 21 points for the Hornets.

