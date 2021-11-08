Frost Advisory overnight, with a First Alert for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures in the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued around the Charlotte Metro area from 12 am to 9am Monday. Afternoons will be mild this week, with highs in the 70s. A First Alert has been issued for Friday, with scattered rain possible as a cold front moves through.

Frost Advisories have been issued for tonight, with clear skies and cold overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

Monday afternoon will be pleasant, with sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the Charlotte Metro area, and lower 60s in the mountains.

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons develop for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows in the 40s, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny through midweek.

Veterans Day Thursday will feature increasing clouds and a few rain showers, with highs in the lower 70s.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday when a cold front will move across the Carolinas and bring the chance for scattered rain showers. Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A few rain showers may linger into Saturday, with highs in the lower 60s, and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be cooler, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

