Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.

Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Three of them have been taken to Atrium CMC, according to first responders.

A WBTV reporter on the scene said a student was one of those who was taken to the hospital.

