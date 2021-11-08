NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday morning in east Charlotte.
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday morning in east Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 82 words with a read time of approximately 24 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, the crash happened at Gold Pan Road and Dulin Creek Boulevard. This is off the Plaza Road Extension.

Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Three of them have been taken to Atrium CMC, according to first responders.

A WBTV reporter on the scene said a student was one of those who was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

Gas prices in Charlotte are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a week ago.
Gas prices in Charlotte climb, hitting eight-year high
Power is out in some areas.
Crash on Weddington Road in south Charlotte leaves hundreds without power for hours
Three people were injured in a crash on I-485 near Harrisburg Road Sunday night.
Three injured in crash on I-485 near Harrisburg Road
Three people were injured in a crash on I-485 near Harrisburg Road Sunday night.
Three injured in crash on I-485 near Harrisburg Road