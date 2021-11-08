First Alert: Cool start to Monday, nice warm finish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a frosty cold start to Monday, we’ll wind up in the mid-70s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine all day long.

Wall-to-wall sunshine today

Big warm-up through the week

Tracking our next round of rain

Chilly mornings followed by unseasonably warm afternoons will rule the midweek forecast. Lows tonight will fall back to the upper 30s to lower 40s with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, Veterans Day, we’ll turn our attention to the west, as a frontal system approaches. Most of Thursday will remain dry with highs close to 70°. But late in the day, rain will likely move in and continue through the early morning hours on Friday. As the front drifts east toward the coast, the rain will shut down – probably early in the day – with some sunshine returning for the afternoon hours. Highs Friday probably hold near 70°.

Behind Friday’s front, temperatures are forecast to take a tumble, with cold 30s at night and lower 60s Saturday afternoon followed by mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-70s for parts of the week. (Source: WBTV)

Meteorologist Al Conklin

