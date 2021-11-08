NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall

By WSTM staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – A man who became stuck inside a theater wall in New York state was rescued Friday.

Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre, said staff members heard someone banging and calling for help when they arrived to open the theater Friday morning. That’s when they called 911.

It took a lot of work to get the man safely out.

Intaglietta said the man got into the building on Tuesday.

Members of his staff confronted the man, asking if he belonged inside the building. He went right past them and headed upstairs towards the men’s restroom.

The staff searched but could not find him and assumed he had left the building.

Instead, police believe he was hiding in a crawl space and eventually became trapped.

The Syracuse Fire Department released photos showing the steps it took to get the man safely out of the wall.

Rescuers drilled a hole in the wall and inserted a fiber-optic camera to find the man and determine how best to free him.

Firefighters cut through layers of drywall and structural clay tile.

The man was naked when firefighters found him.

Intaglietta said he’s happy the man is safe.

“We’re glad that he was able to call out to us,” he said. “I’m glad that we had staff present to hear him. I’m glad that the Syracuse Fire Department was able to rescue him.”

Police said the man was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, but he had no visible injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed against the man. Police said they believe he has a mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says
Jessie Clyde Bare
Man charged with setting fire outside Boone ABC Store
A 21-year-old from Washington was identified as one of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.
Astroworld concert tragedy: Father identifies victim
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll