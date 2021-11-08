Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers traded away three draft picks for Sam Darnold with the idea they could resurrect his career and he could develop into the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback.

Now it will be a surprise if Darnold can keep his starting job through the remainder of the season. Darnold’s struggles continued Sunday as the fourth-year quarterback turned in another turnover-plagued outing, throwing three interceptions including a pick-six in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Darnold has now thrown 10 interceptions in Carolina’s last six games, five of which have been losses. It’s unclear if he will start next week at Arizona.

Darnold will also undergo an MRI on his throwing shoulder Monday after experiencing soreness following Sunday’s loss. Coach Matt Rhule said he will wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who’ll start Sunday at Arizona. P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback.

Darnold originally injured his right shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rhule also confirmed that center Matt Paradis is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

