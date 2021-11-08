NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bins have become somewhat weathered throughout their journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal said the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

Latest News

Travelers were in line early Monday morning at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
U.S. lifts restrictions for vaccinated travelers
The “Overcoming Adversity Scholarship” program will award five Rowan County seniors a total of...
Wallace & Graham Law Firm looking for high school seniors eligible for $10,000 scholarships
Drew Rigsby, Madelyn Stanley, and Carson Gordon are part of the Tuesday Drumming Club.
Tuesdays are “EPIC” at elementary school in Rowan County
The study scored cities based on seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in...
Concord makes the list of “Boomtowns”