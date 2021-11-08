Charlotte native describes what happened as part of crowd of thousands at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, TX (WBTV) - At least one person in the crowd of roughly 50,000 people at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas was a Charlotte native.

Chandler Hylton witnessed the chaos at Astroworld over the weekend. He spoke only to WBTV, giving a first-hand account of one of the deadliest concert events in U.S. history.

“I’ve been to a lot – a lot of shows. This has been the only one where I’ve been like – I could die in this situation,” said Hylton.

This is the third time Hylton has been to the Astroworld Festival to see Travis Scott. The two-day event started on Friday, and this one was unlike any concert Hylton has ever been to.

“It was hard to breathe because of how many people were on top of you and everything,” Hylton said.

An estimated 50,000 people were at the concert and it’s clear how close people got in the video Hylton gave WBTV from before the show.

Hylton was on the ground and says fans surged forward when Scott came on stage.

“There were like four levels of people who had literally fallen on top of each other and you kind of walked in there and you were getting pushed onto the people who have fallen because no one can outmuscle the crowd,” Hylton said.

Dozens were hurt, and at least eight people died.

“The first 15 minutes, I was just completely stuck where I wasn’t even able to move,” Hylton said. I remember there were three dudes that kind of grabbed on to me that we were all trying to hold each other up, because everyone was swaying back and forth.”

As a person who is passionate about concerts, Hylton says, he’ll definitely be cautious of future events and hopes a group approach is taken to assess this situation.

“From the fans coming in, to the staff - to understand what they’re going to go through - because I feel like staff and medical people, they were so overwhelmed and not really understanding of what happened,” Hylton said.

Reports say Travis Scott performed his concert set in full while all of this was happening.

This is not the first time Travis Scott concerts have had safety problems. He has been charged in the past for ‘inciting a riot’ at his shows. Several lawsuits have been filed in this case.

Police are looking into how the mayhem started. Investigators are also looking into whether drugs played a part in the eight deaths.

Hylton tells WBTV drugs were everywhere at the concert.

