Charlotte gas prices drop slightly, tie eight-year high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte saw a slight decrease over the past seven days as oil prices dipped below $80 for the first time in weeks.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte fell 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s equal to the eight-year high of $3.18 a gallon from Nov. 8, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.93 per gallon as of Nov. 8, while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon, a difference of 46 cents.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.22, down 1.2 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 a gallon Monday, fuel analysts said. The national average is up 15.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “At OPEC’s monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption.”

