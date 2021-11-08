Charlotte City council gears up to vote on proposed redistricting maps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City council is gearing up to vote on proposed redistricting maps, but two Charlotte residents want them to reconsider the lines.

They claim three of the proposed maps are racially discriminatory and unconstitutional to the Hidden Valley neighborhood - that’s just off East Sugar Creek road.

Today, we spoke with the people who filed the suit.

Cedric Dean with the Safeguard Atone Validate Educate (Save) Program says, “If you stab Hidden Valley in the back, best believe that Hidden Valley is going to remember for when it comes time for at large elections and when it comes time for district elections.”

Dean will be one of the people out at Monday’s city council meeting, sending a message against proposed redistricting of the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

The lawsuit he and Charlene Henderson filed claims the city is gerrymandering the redistricting process.

Charlene Henderson with the Safeguard Atone Validate Educate (Save) Program says, “The people have a voice and they have a choice to pick their politicians versus their politicians being able to pick them.”

The suit further says, for the past decade, District 1 has voted for all white representatives and District 4 has voted for all black representatives.

If redistricted to District 1, the suit claims there will be no “racial fairness,” saying, “District 1′s all white voting record exempts it from being a community of interest.”

Dean said, “Listen to the people of Hidden Valley who have said clearly, we do not want our vote diluted, we do not want to be put in District 1 who has voted for all white candidates versus District 4 who has voted for all black candidates.”

They say, they’re not against redistricting but say they want it to be fair and just.

Henderson said, “We’ve had over 400 petitions that have been signed by our community saying that they are in disbelief that this is happening to them.”

WBTV news did reach out to the City of Charlotte and they did not want to comment on the lawsuit.

