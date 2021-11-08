NC DHHS Flu
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has died from his injuries after being shot while driving early Saturday morning, CMPD says.

Juan Ramirez was driving a vehicle in the area of N. Tryon Street and WT Harris Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he was shot.

Ramirez was transported to the hospital and no suspect has been identified at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

