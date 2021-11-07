NC DHHS Flu
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.

Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.(Julia Huffman)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If a dog ever looks at someone with an adorable head tilt, researchers have a better idea of what’s going on inside their head.   

A new study suggests it may be the pup’s way of processing relevant, meaningful stimuli.

Scientists said it basically means dogs might be trying to focus or recall information from a memory, like the name of a favorite human or toy.   

The furry facts were published recently by Hungarian researchers in a scientific journal called Animal Cognition.

It’s the first study that examines the reason for head tilting in dogs.

