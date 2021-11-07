NC DHHS Flu
Woman gets 8 years for lies to cops, on Facebook about death

A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed...
A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed an 18-year-old but told police and posted on Facebook the damage to her car was caused by an 18-wheeler.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A Spartanburg woman has been ordered to spend eight years in prison after she struck and killed an 18-year-old but told police and posted on Facebook the damage to her car was caused by an 18-wheeler.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Casey Schinestuhl pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving death and filing a false police report.

She was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison, suspended to eight years as long as she successfully completes five years of probation.

Prosecutors say the April wreck killed Elijah Major as he walked to work.

