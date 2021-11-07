Sunshine returns to the forecast today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will be building in out of the west, allowing for gradual improvement of sky conditions throughout the day.

Clearing skies today

Warm afternoons this week

Next cold front arrives Friday

We are currently sandwiched between a strong area of high pressure to our west and the potent low-pressure system to our east, thus the difference in conditions across the area. The mountains and foothills are starting off mostly clear and cold and will be the first to see the sunshine today.

As high pressure continues to take control, clouds will clear from west to east and winds will eventually calm down as well. By this afternoon, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low-mid 60s are expected in the piedmont region!

High pressure will allow for clear skies overnight as well, leaving us with those typical, “dress-in-layers” type days through mid-week. Chilly mornings will give way to above-average afternoons as highs reach the low-mid 70s through Thursday.

As high pressure builds in, clouds will clear from west to east throughout our Sunday!



By this afternoon, most of us will see sunshine as highs rebound into the 60s 🌤️



"Dress-in-layers" days are back through the middle of the work week!#ncwx #scwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/1BzvcY701f — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) November 7, 2021

Our next cold front arrives as we wrap up the work week, bringing the potential for a few showers late Thursday-Saturday and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

