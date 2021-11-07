NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunshine returns to the forecast today

First Alert Weather: Seasonable temperatures arrive this afternoon
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will be building in out of the west, allowing for gradual improvement of sky conditions throughout the day.

  • Clearing skies today
  • Warm afternoons this week
  • Next cold front arrives Friday

We are currently sandwiched between a strong area of high pressure to our west and the potent low-pressure system to our east, thus the difference in conditions across the area. The mountains and foothills are starting off mostly clear and cold and will be the first to see the sunshine today.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(First Alert Weather)

As high pressure continues to take control, clouds will clear from west to east and winds will eventually calm down as well. By this afternoon, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low-mid 60s are expected in the piedmont region!

High pressure will allow for clear skies overnight as well, leaving us with those typical, “dress-in-layers” type days through mid-week. Chilly mornings will give way to above-average afternoons as highs reach the low-mid 70s through Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives as we wrap up the work week, bringing the potential for a few showers late Thursday-Saturday and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
Suspect, officers identified in officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte Walmart
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Plane crash graphic.
Coroner: One dead after small plane crashes in wooded area in Rock Hill
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the...
Police looking for information in shooting along busy intersection in Charlotte

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns to the forecast today
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns to the forecast today
Spotty rain tonight, yet milder temperatures and more sunshine ahead
Spotty rain tonight, yet milder temperatures and more sunshine ahead
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
Spotty rain tonight, yet milder temperatures and more sunshine ahead
Current feels like temps
Chilly, mostly cloudy Saturday ahead