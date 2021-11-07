Sheriff: Missing girl found after using TikTok hand signals

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Kentucky say a 16-year-old girl missing from North Carolina has been found after a driver noticed her using a distress signal made popular on TikTok.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, police have charged the driver who had the girl in his car with unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sexual performance by a minor.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the sheriff’s office spokesperson, told The Lexington Herald-Leader on Friday that the girl and driver were acquainted. The girl initially went with the driver willingly, but at some point got scared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

