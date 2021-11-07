NC DHHS Flu
Patriots shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to blowout victory

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, J.C. Jackson returned one of three Sam Darnold interceptions for an 88-yard touchdown and the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-6 on Sunday for their fourth win in the past five games.

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 106 yards from scrimmage before leaving the game with a head injury and Damien Harris and Hunter Henry scored touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 4-0 on the road this season.

Despite the return of running back Christian McCaffrey, Darnold had another miserable outing and Carolina has now lost five of its last six games.

Darnold finished the game 16-of-33 for 172 yards and three interceptions. McCaffrey had 14 carries for 52 yards in his return.

Unfortunately, the Panthers lost starting center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cam Erving to injuries, and later lost defensive end Brian Burns in the fourth quarter to an ankle injury.

Carolina will face the Arizona Cardinals on the road next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

