Parents took advantage of first Saturday with COVID vaccines for children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not just any Saturday. This is the first Saturday that children ages 5 to 11 can get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Plenty of people took advantage of it.

Long lines and some waits at the vaccine clinics across the Charlotte Mecklenburg area showed just how eager some parents were for this day.

This was the first weekend children 5 through 11 could get their vaccine and parents had one reason as to why they decided to wait in some lines to get their kids the shot.

”I was excited and nervous at the same time,” says Ara Davis, an 11-year-old.

Davis could not wait to get her COVID shot and on Saturday.

”I thought it was going to hurt but it didn’t and it feels a lot better to get vaccinated,” says Davis.

Davis’ mom Christen Doles ecstatically showed her daughter’s vaccine card off as she thought about how long they have waited to get to this point.

”She was having anxiety for months in school and now we have a way for her to be in the classroom and eat with her peers. I am thrilled,” says Doles.

It is the same feeling Mike and Lauren Gibson have for their daughter 5-year-old Madison.

”She has some health concerns so any time we can protect her like this we want to do it,” says Mike Gibson.

The lines were long at several vaccine clinics Saturday—sometimes going past closing time. The same reason why this day echo through the clinics.

”We decided not in school let’s go take advantage of it,” says Gibson.

”Mom was super busy so this was the only time we could do it,” says Davis.

Every minute waiting was worth it for these families as they finally get or get one step closer to getting everyone in their families vaccinated.

”We got another one that is younger and we can’t wait until she’s vaccinated,” says Gibson.

”Blessed. We are feeling blessed that we made it through,” says Doles.

There are plenty of vaccine clinics happening in Charlotte Mecklenburg on Sunday as well.

StarMed Healthcare:

Freemore, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, Mon - Fri: 9am - 6pmSat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

Eastland 5344 Central Ave, Charlotte, Mon - Fri: 9am - 6pmSat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

Cinemark 10, 9508 Northeast Ct, Matthews, Mon - Sun: 9am - 3pm

Compare Foods:

4300 North Tryon St, Charlotte, Wed - Sun: 10am - 2pm

818 East Arrowood Rd, Charlotte, Wed - Sun: 10am - 2pm

3600 North Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, Wed - Sun: 4pm - 7pm

5300 Sunset Rd, Charlotte, Wed - Sun: 4pm - 7pm

