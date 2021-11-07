NC DHHS Flu
One killed, another seriously injured in crash in York County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed and the passenger was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning in York County.

Troopers say the two-car crash happened around 7 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 5.

The driver of the car died at the scene after crossing the center lane and hitting a truck head-on, according to highway patrol. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

No other information was provided.

