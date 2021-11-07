Missing teen rescued after using hand gestures for distress

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a missing teenage girl from North Carolina was rescued in Kentucky after a driver reported seeing her in another car using hand gestures known on social media as signals of distress.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says the 16-year-old was a passenger in a Toyota driven by 61-year-old James Brick.

Brick was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The witness was behind the car as it traveled down Interstate 75 and called 911.

Deputies stopped the Toyota when it exited the highway near London.

The sheriff says they learned the girl was reported missing by her parents Tuesday.

Brick was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

