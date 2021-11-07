Leary tosses four TDs as NC State defeats Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as North Carolina State jumped ahead of Florida State early and held off the Seminoles for a 28-14 win on Saturday.

Leary connected with Trent Pennix, C.J. Riley, Christopher Toudle and Ricky Person on touchdowns _ one in each quarter _ for the Wolfpack.

Three of the touchdowns were big plays, with connections of 62 yards to Riley, 45 yards to Pennix and 43 yards to Person.

