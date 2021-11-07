NC DHHS Flu
Jones with 3 picks, App State defeats Arkansas St. 48-14

App State Football
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples each gained more than 100 yards rushing, scoring a touchdown apiece, and Steven Jones tied school records with three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 48-14.

Malik Williams caught a lateral from Chase Brice and fired a 34-yard rainbow down the right sideline to Thomas Hennigan, who was so wide open he skipped into the end zone with the game’s first score.  

The Red Wolves fought into a 14-14 tie on two Layne Hatcher touchdown passes, but Appalachian State would score the next 34 points to win going away.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

