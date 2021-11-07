Jones with 3 picks, App State defeats Arkansas St. 48-14

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples each gained more than 100 yards rushing, scoring a touchdown apiece, and Steven Jones tied school records with three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 48-14.

Malik Williams caught a lateral from Chase Brice and fired a 34-yard rainbow down the right sideline to Thomas Hennigan, who was so wide open he skipped into the end zone with the game’s first score.

The Red Wolves fought into a 14-14 tie on two Layne Hatcher touchdown passes, but Appalachian State would score the next 34 points to win going away.

